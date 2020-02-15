Stages heat up as Mashramani song competitions wind down

Tonight’s Soca Monarch Final will see 12 singers vying for the title and crown. Meanwhile, the Calypso Final was held last night, and the Chutney Final is slated for next Saturday.

Soca Monarch, Lindener Brandon Harding, will defend his title against Jumo ‘Rubber Waist’ Primo; Shaina Muna, who goes by the stage name ‘Sexy Berry’; Colwyn ‘Lil Colwyn’ Abrams; Osbert ‘Vintage’ Cain; Onassis ‘Ryan’ Croker; Sherwin ‘Natural One’ Rose; Collis ‘Real Proof’ McDonald; Quincy ‘True Song’ Boyce; Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts; Alisha ‘Sasha Melody’ Hamid; Clifton ‘Passion’ Adolphus; Ernesta ‘Nesta’ Nelson; Roderick ‘Static’ Allicock; Steven Ramphal and Miss Joubert.

Static, the youngest contestant, among others like Jumo, Vanilla and Lil Colwyn gave the audience a grand performance at the semi-final in Linden last Saturday night.