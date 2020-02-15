Dennis France drops ‘Let’s Celebrate Guyana’ in time for Mash

US-based Guyanese singer/songwriter Dennis France has released his latest single, “Let’s Celebrate Guyana” in time for Mashramani. The song, a Calypso/Soca fusion, speaks of past heroes along with Guyana’s discovery of oil and is running in the Road March Competition this year.

“It’s about celebrating Guyana’s fiftieth anniversary as a Republic. The song talks about the celebration of our heroes of past years like Cuffy, Burnham and Cheddi, and the sacrifices they all went through. The last part of speaks of us pumping oil from our blessed land,” the singer said.

The original and longer version of the song were recorded and released through Philgloton Music Studio, owned by US-based Guyanese Phillip Nichols. After the release of the song, Dennis met with Guyanese singer Tony Ricardo for him to do a cover and shorter version. A listen to either version will reveal that the lyrics are just as great as the catchy rhythm, qualities Dennis hopes will see him winning the Road March Competition and his song becoming the Mashramani anthem.