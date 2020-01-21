GFC sends defending champs packing

A new champion will be crowned in the Turbo Energy Drink knockout football competition

after Georgetown Football Club (GFC) eliminated defending champs Northern Rangers 5-2 Sunday night at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Kelsey Benjamin opened the scoring in the 13th minute for GFC in the semifinal affair, slotting home a first time effort, after receiving a cross from the right side of the field inside the penalty box.

Adrian Aaron increased the lead five minutes later, a cheeky finish from the nippy forward, who back-heeled the ball into the back of the net from inside the six yard area, following a right sided cross.

Northern Rangers reduced the deficit in the 33rd minute through Damion Williams, whose left footed effort from inside the right of the area, tricked into the left hand corner of the net.

However, GFC restored their two-goal advantage on the stroke of halftime as Benjamin recorded a double, thumping a powerful effort from the penalty mark into the left corner.

The score increased to 4-1 in the 49th minute when Ralph Parris struck the ball into the left corner from inside the right of the 18-yard box.

Williams, though, tallied his second goal of the evening in the 66th minute to make it 4-2, placing his penalty attempt into the lower right corner following a clumsy challenge inside the area.

The outcome was sealed in the 90th+4 minute as Kevin Baptiste lobbed the ball over the advancing goalkeeper from inside the right of the area.

GFC will now meet the Fruta Conquerors U20 unit in the final on Sunday at the same venue after the latter downed, Pouderoyen 2-0 in the earlier semifinal encounter.

Pouderoyen was awarded a penalty kick in the 17th minute but Stephon Jupiter fired his right foot effort straight to the goalkeeper. This proved to be the only noteworthy moment of the first half.

Fruta Conquerors eventually took the lead in the 61st minute as Wayne Baker, lurking at the top of the 18-yard area, rifled his effort into the back of the net after a cross from the right side deflected into his path.

The game was then sealed in the 80th compliments of a Ryan Hackett conversion. It was a brilliant strike from Hackett, who placed his left foot shot from outside the center of the box into the far corner. The losing semifinalists will face off in the third place playoff.