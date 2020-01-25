Celebrating the New Year

This weekend begins the start of a 2-week long Chinese New Year celebration. It would be a wonderful time to be home in Guyana feasting, but, alas it is not to be so. I will, however, comfort myself by making a Chinese 5-spice-rubbed, hoisin-glazed roast chicken.

I’ve said this many times before – it is an enviable experience growing up and living in a multiethnic society. The exposure and access, the social and cultural practices and traditions, are all unrivaled; it is an education. I am so glad that I am Guyanese. If you’re going to be with family and friends over the 2-week period to join in the celebration and feasting, enjoy to the max!

The roast chicken recipe I am sharing with you is a little different because there is a combo flavouring, Chinese 5-spice powder; I think in Guyana we call it Chinese spice and it may be made with a few other ingredients. The other flavour ingredient is hoisin. Hoisin in a Chinese-style barbecue/dipping sauce. The earthy, smokiness of the spice rub and the sweet-salt complex caramelization from the sauce is palette-pleasing.