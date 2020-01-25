Tradwife vs shared effort

I recently came across an article that highlighted a new trend called tradwife, short for traditional wife. It appears that there is a select group of women, who are supporting each other and who endorse the ideology that it is a woman’s role to remain in the home, be submissive to her husband (who gives her a monthly allowance), and live a virtuous life, which, they believe, feminists have robbed them of. According to their numerous support forums, being a tradwife sees a woman taking on the gentle work like household chores and cooking to ensure longevity of her marriage by removing small burdens from her husband.

To this I say, to each his own but if there is one thing I have realised since being married for almost five years and being housewife for 70 percent of the time, it is that housework is hard and gruelling work especially for someone like me who has OCD. For many, being a housewife or wanting to be one often gets pushed to the side as something only a dependent wife would want as she doesn’t have much professional prospects. It is often viewed as the last resort.