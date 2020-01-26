When the oil money reach

I know everyone know the story
Every day you hear someone preach
How things will be in the country
When Guyana oil money reach
The political people shouting
Even ones with foreign passport
I’m hearing nuff nuff predictions
Daily, I ain’t making sport.
When oil money hit Guyana
Poor people will disappear
Even beggar walking with cell phone
Asking you for a five to spare
New buildings on every corner, plenty things on the boil
US money, plenty fridge, nobody food getting spoil
They say when oil begin to flow, it’s progress, man, everywhere
The roads like a billiard table, at least that is what I hear.
The two newspapers, free delivery, coming straight to your home
And people going for holiday in Pakistan and in Rome.
All equipment okay….at every traffic light
And everything in the new airport at Timehri working right
A political padna tell me, he say he’s seen the map
“We got oil now, plenty, Guyana tearing tail chap”
And when the oil money arrive, I hear them say that’s the plan.
Hard time in this country over, gimme my share quick, man.
They will send Nigel to study addition and how to pick and choose
Freddie Kissoon will be back at UG, no more of this Kaieteur News
Patterson will take a day off and spend it at an East Coast Beach
Wait; all of them things will happen when that oil money reach.
All street lights in Georgetown working, every traffic light a police
All government buildings set up properly, and all with a proper lease
And oh yes, plenty hallelujah, all of the hard times cease.
The man cutting grass driving motor car, and wearing Gucci shoes
The famous ones like Nigel Hughes, all of them spreading the news
Before too long, listen to me, every house with AC, man
That is it; the oil money reach; we deh good, that is the plan.
Your friends so happy the oil money come, they can go out at night and roam
Glen Lall will give you he newspaper free, Scotia Bank will give you a loan
So organise well your business, take a day off at Splashmins beach
Guyana story heavy, you ain’t hear, plenty oil money reach.
But, before I go, let me tell you, hear the lesson I preach
Look after your business from now, don’t wait for oil money reach.