When the oil money reach

I know everyone know the story

Every day you hear someone preach

How things will be in the country

When Guyana oil money reach

The political people shouting

Even ones with foreign passport

I’m hearing nuff nuff predictions

Daily, I ain’t making sport.

When oil money hit Guyana

Poor people will disappear

Even beggar walking with cell phone

Asking you for a five to spare

New buildings on every corner, plenty things on the boil

US money, plenty fridge, nobody food getting spoil

They say when oil begin to flow, it’s progress, man, everywhere

The roads like a billiard table, at least that is what I hear.

The two newspapers, free delivery, coming straight to your home

And people going for holiday in Pakistan and in Rome.

All equipment okay….at every traffic light

And everything in the new airport at Timehri working right

A political padna tell me, he say he’s seen the map

“We got oil now, plenty, Guyana tearing tail chap”

And when the oil money arrive, I hear them say that’s the plan.

Hard time in this country over, gimme my share quick, man.

They will send Nigel to study addition and how to pick and choose

Freddie Kissoon will be back at UG, no more of this Kaieteur News

Patterson will take a day off and spend it at an East Coast Beach

Wait; all of them things will happen when that oil money reach.

All street lights in Georgetown working, every traffic light a police

All government buildings set up properly, and all with a proper lease

And oh yes, plenty hallelujah, all of the hard times cease.

The man cutting grass driving motor car, and wearing Gucci shoes

The famous ones like Nigel Hughes, all of them spreading the news

Before too long, listen to me, every house with AC, man

That is it; the oil money reach; we deh good, that is the plan.

Your friends so happy the oil money come, they can go out at night and roam

Glen Lall will give you he newspaper free, Scotia Bank will give you a loan

So organise well your business, take a day off at Splashmins beach

Guyana story heavy, you ain’t hear, plenty oil money reach.

But, before I go, let me tell you, hear the lesson I preach

Look after your business from now, don’t wait for oil money reach.