The promise of the 2020 elections

Small and insignificant as Guyana is and will continue to be for some time as the robber barons are left largely unmanaged to do as they please, its politics has been a fantastic tapestry of intrigue. For half a century, geopolitics intervened and hid the actual political expressions of a particularly pernicious type of racial/ethnic context, only to fall away and in contrition leave the local population and their elites as confused as ever as to the nature of their context and what constitutes a durable solution.

Two columns ago, I promised to combine some historical facts with a few personal reflections to make a blithe presentation about shared governance and provide support for my hypothesis that another significant shift (such as the one resulting from the fall of Soviet communism that made the PNC largely politically irrelevant to the West) has taken place in the global political system that threatens that party’s no prisoners approach to acquiring and holding on to political power. On that occasion I concluded that by refusing to establish shared governance the APNU+AFC coalition ‘has now dragged its supporters down to a very dark and slippery place’.