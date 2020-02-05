Shuman’s name to stay on party list  – GECOM

GECOM Chair Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh has disclosed that Lenox Shuman will remain on his party’s list for the upcoming general and regional elections.

A controversy had erupted over whether Shuman was a dual citizen on Nomination Day when lists were submitted on January 10. Lengthy correspondence had been sent to GECOM by his lawyer defending his right to be on the Liberty and Justice Party list and stating that he had renounced his Canadian citizenship.

In a letter of today’s date released by Shuman, Justice Singh wrote to his lawyer K A Juman-Yassin SC referencing previous correspondence and stating that “the Commission after considerable deliberations decided that Mr Shuman’s name would remain on his party’s list”.