JetBlue gearing up for daily non-stop NY flights

A team from JetBlue Airways Corporation (JetBlue) met with the Director General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field and his team at the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on January 28, 2020 to discuss the carrier’s application for commencement of non-stop scheduled air services on the Georgetown to New York route from April 2, 2020.

A release today from the GCAA said that JetBlue’s team was led by Adam Schless, Director, Aircraft Transactions & International Counsel who shared the airline’s long term vision and plans for the Guyana market.

JetBlue proposes to operate daily flights using a new Airbus A321-271NX aircraft with seating capacity for 200 passengers.

The release said that the scope of JetBlue’s application is covered under Article 3 – Authorization of the ‘open-skies’ Air Transport Agreement between the Government of Guyana and the Government of the United States of America. Article 3 of the Agreement says:

“Each Party, on receipt of applications from an airline of the other Party, in the form and manner prescribed for operating authorizations and technical permissions, shall grant appropriate authorizations and permissions with minimum procedural delay, provided:

a. Substantial ownership and effective control of that airline are vested in the other Party, nationals of that Party, or both;

b. The airline is qualified to meet the conditions prescribed under the laws and regulations normally applied to the operation of international air transport by the Party considering the application or applications; and

c. The other Party is maintaining and administering the provisions set forth in Article 6 (Safety) and Article 7 (Security).”

The release said that GCAA is presently conducting Safety, Security and Economic fitness assessment on JetBlue to ensure that the airline meets the regulatory requirements of the Authority.

The application process is in its advanced stages and will be likely be concluded within the next two to three weeks.

JetBlue is an American air carrier with its main operating base in New York.