A 48-year-old labourer was beaten to death on Tuesday evening at Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara allegedly by his neighbours who have since been arrested.

Dead is Gopaul Seeram also known as `Eyelash’ and `Kumar’ of Long Dam, Cane Grove, Mahaica, ECD.

Seeram was beaten about his body including his head during the incident which took place sometime between 6 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday.