Poached Chicken With Ginger-Scallion Sauce

Chicken Breast. It is my least favourite part of the bird.

Sold separately, chicken breast is the most expensive cut – it’s a lot of meat; a lean cut that’s prized for many dishes, for healthy eating and those counting calories. Whenever I cook chicken breast it is only for specific dishes – Chicken Salad, Stripped-Chicken Chow Mein, or cubed in Chicken Noodle Soup. However, the other day, after I drooled at photos online of the many dishes prepared for Chinese New Year, I decided to cook some chicken breasts I had in the style of Cantonese Poached Chicken and Hainanese Chicken. Both dishes are similar but served with different sides and sauces. The main commonality is that the chicken is poached. I am so glad to have found another way to cook chicken breast.

This dish is simple. It is easy to make. It is delicious. And yeah, healthy too.