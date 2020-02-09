2019’s Oscar-worthy performances

Later tonight the Academy Awards will act as the official closer on the 2019 year in film when the statues for outstanding achievements are handed out to winners – some deserving, some not so much.

Even as each year the awards come and go with cries about their pointlessness, their wrongness and their myopia, they still persist as a barometer of taste for many. So, in preparation for this evening’s ceremony, and in lieu of a predictive list of would-be winners, here’s a look at the performers up for plaudits this evening.

The Academy selected 19 performances in 12 films to represent the range of great performances in 2019. It’s a mixed collection, but more of it is good than bad. Although marvellous work by performers like Alfre Woodard in “Clemency”, Penelope Cruz in “Pain and Glory”, Tom Mercier in “Synonyms”, Shia LaBeouf in “Honey Boy” and a slew of others are absent, the best of this year’s nominees offer sharp and compelling turns with enough complexity to last beyond this year.