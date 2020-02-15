Sleeping beauty had it good

I took sleep for granted for a big part of my life. In university I got so accustomed to not having a bedtime from pulling all-night study or party benders that a part of me questions myself when I can’t push my body anymore. I find myself now taking three days to clean my apartment as opposed to one. My body physically yearns for my bed, a point in life I never thought I would reach despite how naïve it sounds. Youth has something magical about it. In a strange way it makes you feel immortal. You know time is always moving, but your youth feels permanent.

Regardless of your age, however, sleep is not something to be taken lightly. As our working and living schedules overlap and the stresses of modern society pressure us, a full, good night’s sleep should be viewed as mandatory, just like breakfast in the morning. Those who have the habit of being busy and always on move are praised more than people who stop to recharge, and that’s just wrong.