Statia, Justice Ramlal among top national awardees

Commissioner-General of the GRA Godfrey Statia, Justice William Ramlal and a number of doctors are among the top national awardees this year.

A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency follows:

5oth Republic Anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

National Awards

2020-02-23

On the occasion of the 5oth Republic Anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Roraima and the Order of Service of Guyana.

Order of Roraima

1. Hon Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados

Order of Service

Cacique’s Crown of Honour

1. The Right Reverend Charles Alexander Davidson

2. Dr. Abraham Agustus Clemwood Fung-A-Fat

3. Dr. Neville Bhagwandeen Gobin

4. Edmond Montague Grant

5. Professor John Edward Greene

6. Dr. Cecil Edward Harricharran

7. Dr. Fawcett Anthony Jeffrey

8. Dr. Dalgleish Joseph

9. Ambassador Charlene Alexis Phoenix

10. Justice William Rajendra Ramlall

11. Claude Augustus Saul

12. Dr. Nehaul Prashad Singh

13. Paul Esmond Slowe

14. Michael Orrin David Somersall

15. Godfrey Steve Statia

Golden Arrow of Achievement

1. Mark Anthony Archer

2. Mavis Anita Benn

3. Marlan Kwesi Cole

4. Charles Mitroy Corbin

5. Reverend Roshanna Gillis

6. Catherina Penda Guyan

7. Sheran Roxanna Harper

8. Troy Henry

9. Loris Emille Heywood

10. Ranald Andrew Jacobs

11. Pastor Richard Avert James

12. Edward Jameson

13. Zaida Joaquin

14. Lincoln Brandon Lewis

15. Frederick McWilfred

16. Cita Indranie Pilgrim

17. Cheryl Sampson

18. Olive Beverly Sampson

19. Varshnie Udho Singh

20. Clinton Murphy Williams

21. Apostle Jason Clifton Yorrick

Medal of Service

1. Wesley Adrian Benjamin

2. Mark Anthony Benschop

3. Paulette Patricia Bollers

4. Terrence Glenberth Boston

5. Donna Bowen

6. Lucille Elaine Cadogan

7. Beverly Clenkien

8. Jenny Benn-Daly

9. Ann Pamela Forde

10. Gregory Douglas Fraser

11. Claire Ann Goring

12. Virgil Harding

13. Phyllis Erica Jackson

14. Glenyss Barbara James

15. Jainarine Maraj

16. Leon Randolph Mc Donald

17. Doreen Evelyn Blackman Ng-A-Qui

18. Kissoon Dyal Persaud

19. Premnauth Prashad

20. Urica Yernesi Primus

21. Deserdeen Roberts

22. Kaylan Persaud Sharma

23. Beverly Ann Somerset

Military Service Medal

1. Colonel Raul Kenneth Jerrick

2. Lieutenant Colonel Denzil Walter Carmichael

Disciplined Services Star

1. Chief Fire Officer Marlon Anthony Gentle

Disciplined Services Medal

1. Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Adonis

2. Assistant Commissioner of Police Edgar Mortimer Thomas

3. Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jacqueline Bonita Greene

His Excellency President David Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to the sixty-six (66) persons who have been honoured.