Statia, Justice Ramlal among top national awardees

Commissioner-General of the GRA Godfrey Statia, Justice William Ramlal and a number of doctors are among the top national awardees this year.
A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency follows:
5oth Republic Anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana
National Awards
2020-02-23
On the occasion of the 5oth Republic Anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Roraima and the Order of Service of Guyana.
Order of Roraima
1. Hon Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados
Order of Service
Cacique’s Crown of Honour
1. The Right Reverend Charles Alexander Davidson
2. Dr. Abraham Agustus Clemwood Fung-A-Fat
3. Dr. Neville Bhagwandeen Gobin
4. Edmond Montague Grant
5. Professor John Edward Greene
6. Dr. Cecil Edward Harricharran
7. Dr. Fawcett Anthony Jeffrey
8. Dr. Dalgleish Joseph
9. Ambassador Charlene Alexis Phoenix
10. Justice William Rajendra Ramlall
11. Claude Augustus Saul
12. Dr. Nehaul Prashad Singh
13. Paul Esmond Slowe
14. Michael Orrin David Somersall
15. Godfrey Steve Statia
Golden Arrow of Achievement
1. Mark Anthony Archer
2. Mavis Anita Benn
3. Marlan Kwesi Cole
4. Charles Mitroy Corbin
5. Reverend Roshanna Gillis
6. Catherina Penda Guyan
7. Sheran Roxanna Harper
8. Troy Henry
9. Loris Emille Heywood
10. Ranald Andrew Jacobs
11. Pastor Richard Avert James
12. Edward Jameson
13. Zaida Joaquin
14. Lincoln Brandon Lewis
15. Frederick McWilfred
16. Cita Indranie Pilgrim
17. Cheryl Sampson
18. Olive Beverly Sampson
19. Varshnie Udho Singh
20. Clinton Murphy Williams
21. Apostle Jason Clifton Yorrick
Medal of Service
1. Wesley Adrian Benjamin
2. Mark Anthony Benschop
3. Paulette Patricia Bollers
4. Terrence Glenberth Boston
5. Donna Bowen
6. Lucille Elaine Cadogan
7. Beverly Clenkien
8. Jenny Benn-Daly
9. Ann Pamela Forde
10. Gregory Douglas Fraser
11. Claire Ann Goring
12. Virgil Harding
13. Phyllis Erica Jackson
14. Glenyss Barbara James
15. Jainarine Maraj
16. Leon Randolph Mc Donald
17. Doreen Evelyn Blackman Ng-A-Qui
18. Kissoon Dyal Persaud
19. Premnauth Prashad
20. Urica Yernesi Primus
21. Deserdeen Roberts
22. Kaylan Persaud Sharma
23. Beverly Ann Somerset
Military Service Medal
1. Colonel Raul Kenneth Jerrick
2. Lieutenant Colonel Denzil Walter Carmichael
Disciplined Services Star
1. Chief Fire Officer Marlon Anthony Gentle
Disciplined Services Medal
1. Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Adonis
2. Assistant Commissioner of Police Edgar Mortimer Thomas
3. Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jacqueline Bonita Greene
His Excellency President David Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to the sixty-six (66) persons who have been honoured.