Dionne George lives her passion through her edible treats

Dionne George of Edible Treats by Georgie is on a mission to deliver scrumptious delicacies that will leave customers of her two-year-old catering business craving more; so far, she seems to have been doing just that.

Dionne grew up in the countryside, at Wales, West Bank Demerara. She preferred the company of boys growing up, more so because she was never one for drama and gossip. There were two things she loved dearly as a girl – playing cricket and cooking in the kitchen.

With no mentors around to guide her educationally, and with her mother living abroad, school was a challenge. When she sat her National Grade Six Assessment, she scored 384 marks. During that time the then Wales Community High School was joined to Patentia Secondary School and was referred to Patentia Secondary School Six Year. When a teacher told her that she could move to a five-year school if she scored at least 75% at her end-of-term exams, she was determined to make it happen. And she did, earning 85% overall.