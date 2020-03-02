Sand mining, overweight vehicles causing erosion along Linden Highway

Excessive weight from vehicular traffic and the mining of sand close to the Linden-Soesdyke Highway are the main contributing factors to the soil erosion along the road, which has led to the speed limit being reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.

The negative effects of sand mining over the years are now becoming apparent with large depressions forming along stretches of the road. As a result of this, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has reduced the speed limit in a bid to encourage safe driving.

“Due to the current condition of sections of the Linden Highway due to erosion of the soil, a decision was taken to have the speed limit on the Highway reduced from 100km to 80km with immediate effect, in the interest of road safety,” a statement from the GPF said on Thursday.