Guyanese beat maker Illusion X finding YouTube fans one song at a time

“It’s kinda crazy, right?” asks Nicolas Hicks, 20, who is better known as a music producer, Illusion X. “Everybody is doing it, young and old. Back in the day, the youngest person you might find, was like 15 year olds but now it’s kinda getting crazy, seeing 13 year olds getting into it,” he adds.

It’s a strange outlook when one considers the fact that Hicks himself was only 12 when he began producing beats.

As he was about to embark on his high school journey, the music production enthusiast found his joy in creating melodies that would soon become a favourite for some across the world and more specifically in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and, of course, his home country, Guyana.