For a government of national unity

It has recently taken another life and I will not lift the smallest finger to help to prolong the present winner-takes-all political system of governance, matters not who will rule! Those who benefit from it usually fight to keep it and those whom it disadvantages usually fight against it. I believe it was the British government that paid for some of our politicians to go witness the first elections under the Good Friday agreement that ended the winner takes all system in Northern Ireland after thousands of lives were lost in ethnic confrontation. They clearly learnt nothing from that process so here we are again and will always be until we understand and sensibly fix this political system.