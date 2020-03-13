Suriname confirms coronavirus case, halts ferry service from Guyana

The Management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service today advised the general public that its services will be suspended from tomorrow, Saturday, 14th March, 2020 until further notice.

The decision was made by the Surinamese authorities to close all ports of entry after the country recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus today, a statement from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure said.

The Management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused at this time.

For more information, please contact 339-2744.