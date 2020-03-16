Guyana Jaguars captain, Leon Johnson has described team’s performance with the bat in their most recent four-day match against the Barbados Pride as “woeful,” and not a reflection of their abilities.

Heading into the eighth round in second place and in a top-of-the-table clash with the Barbados Pride, the Guyana Jaguars lost their grip on the West Indies Championships after being bowled out for 55 and 94, suffering a 235-run loss in the process at their home office the Providence National Stadium.

Quizzed on what went wrong Johnson said, “Batting obviously, 55 and 94 not a very good reflection of our capabilities… I think the batting was woeful.”