`Batting was woeful’

—not a reflection of our abilities says skipper Leon Johnson

The Guyana Jaguars batsmen had no answer to the pace of Kemar Roach and company of the Barbados Pride in their just concluded eighth round encounter of the West Indies Championships which ended in three days.
Guyana Jaguars captain, Leon Johnson has described team’s performance with the bat in their most recent four-day match against the Barbados Pride as “woeful,” and not a reflection of their abilities.

Heading into the eighth round in second place and in a  top-of-the-table clash with the Barbados Pride, the Guyana Jaguars lost their grip on the West Indies Championships after being bowled out for 55 and 94, suffering a 235-run loss in the process at their home office the Providence National Stadium.

Quizzed on what went wrong Johnson said, “Batting obviously, 55 and 94 not a very good reflection of our capabilities… I think the batting was woeful.”