Trinidad sees first murder in five days, `Bachak’ gunned down

(Trinidad Express) A man known to police for robbery offences was killed in Ste Madeleine on Tuesday night.

Akeem Clarke, also known as “Bachak”, was gunned down on Tuesday night.

Clarke, 23, of Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville, was killed at Corinth Hills, Ste Madeleine.

Police were told that Clarke was liming with friends at Midas Lane, when around 7.30 p.m. a man dressed in a black hoodie and armed with a firearm walked up to him.

The man shot Clarke several times at point black range.

As Clarke collapsed the killer ran off.

Clarke died at the scene.

Officers of Ste Madeleine and San Fernando CIDs, Emergency Response Patrol and Homicide Region III responded.

The killing was the first homicide recorded in five days in the country, since the first case of the Covid-19 virus was confirmed in Trinidad and Tobago.

The last recorded homicide was last Thursday when Gasparillo mother Chadramatie Sammy-Rojan after a trip to the pharmacy.