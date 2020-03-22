Shanta’s closed until further notice

Shanta’s The Puri Shop today announced a temporary closure until further notice.

In a notice in today’s Sunday Stabroek, Shanta’s said that the decision was taken for the “safety of our staff, their families our customers and the whole of the Guyanese community”,

Following the confirmation of the coronavirus in Guyana, Shanta’s had last week taken a decision to halt seated service at its Camp and New market Sts site while still taking takeaway orders and delivering. Today’s notice signalled an end to that arrangement.

Shanta’s, which has been in business for over 50 years, urged Guyanese to be kind to each other and “check on your neighbours in need”.