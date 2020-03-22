Over the years, I have put my head down, as we say in Guyana, in several other countries. These include Canada, Cayman, the USA, England, and virtually every country in the Caribbean from St. Maarten in the north to Grenada in the south, and even to places like Tobago, Montserrat, Bequia, Saba, and tiny Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. Among the many consequences of those journeys is that I developed friendships in several of those places, and now, some 65 years later, I am frequently in touch with those persons, mostly by email, almost daily. Just today I wrote to one of them, a Guyanese living in the US, responding to her “how are you doing” comment with the following: