Larimakabra is a community of 18 people – a shopkeeper who lives by himself and the 17-member Williams family– located along the Parika-Hubu Road, between Naamless and Bendoroff, on the East Bank of Essequibo.

No one knows how old the village is but it was said that people had settled here in the early 1900s.

Only the first resident in Larimakabra has electricity and potable water since he lives only a lot away from the populated village of Naamless. For the others, their only source of electricity is either using solar panels or a generator and they store rainwater to drink and cook. The nearby canals and the Essequibo River provide water for bathing, laundry, doing dishes, and irrigating kitchen gardens and farms.