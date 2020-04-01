President not afflicted with coronavirus – Ministry of the Presidency

The Ministry of the Presidency says it wishes to inform the public that President David Granger is not afflicted with the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and is enjoying good health.

The Ministry in a statement this afternoon condemned the “false social media reports which have been published on Facebook”.

The Ministry says it views this post as particularly distasteful given the fact that this pandemic resulted in the death of three persons in Guyana.

“The Ministry strongly encourages persons to utilise their public voices and platforms responsibly and to refrain from making mischief”, the statement said.