Cops destroy four ganja farms on Berbice River

Yesterday, between 03:30h and 15:45h ranks of the Guyana Police Force under the command of a Gazetted Officer conducted a drug eradication operation in the Berbice River during which four fields of cannabis cultivation were found.

A release today from the police said that the first farm(approx. an acre) and a camp were found at Morgunston Village with about five thousand plants ranging between one foot to four feet in height.

The second farm (approx. an acre) and a camp were found at Gaetroy Village with approximately five thousand plants, ranging between one foot to four feet in height, the release said.

The third farm(approx.two acres) and a camp were found at Gaetroy Village with about fifteen thousand plants ranging between one foot to six feet in height; at this farm a 40- year-old resident of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice was arrested for cultivating prohibited plants.

The fourth farm(approx.an acre)and a camp were found at Bartica Village, Berbice River, with about ten thousand plants ranging between one foot to six feet in height that were already harvested and left to dry in the field and under the camp, the release said.

The plants and camps were photographed and destroyed by fire.