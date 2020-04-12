Bandits rob Cotton Tree business in early morning attack

Masked bandits invaded a Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice business and stole a sum of cash, phone cards and television sets during the wee hours of Friday morning.

Rajesh Persaud, who operates the Sono and Rosey General Store, at Lot 15 A Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice, said that he was contacted around 2.30 am by his security guard, who informed him of the robbery. “He tell me them tie he up and [take] the gun from him and let he lay down flat on the ground,” he said.

Persaud noted that he then informed the police, who promptly responded.

The businessman noted that the bandits gained entry to the business through the backdoor, “Them go through there and then they break the front door to get the exit to come out,” he added. The bandits escaped with $180,000 in cash, a quantity of phone cards, microwaves, several flat screen televisions and the surveillance DVR, among other items.

Persaud also related that the security guard, who was not armed, informed him that three men, all masked and one of whom was armed with a gun carried out the attack. It is believed that a fourth man was outside during the attack.

Meanwhile, Stabroek News, was told that three persons were arrested by police for questioning.