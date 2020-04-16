GECOM Chair to make decision tomorrow on recount

Guyana will have to wait one more day for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to communicate its decision on the way forward with the promised National Recount of votes cast on March 2.

“All of the decisions you expected to hear from us this afternoon will be communicated to us by the Chairperson via an email tomorrow,” Opposition-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj told reporters today.

He explained that Chairperson retired justice Claudette Singh has heard all of the submissions made by both sides of the table and has been guided by suggestions and advice from Commonwealth Senior Technical Adviser, Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan who was present at today’s meeting.

The issues about which Singh is expected to communicate include the number of counting stations. The Chair will have to consider the Chief Election Officer who has proposed five stations, the opposition- nominated commissioners who have proposed 20 stations or Government-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander who has suggested eight stations.

Additionally, according to Gunraj, the Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has submitted a proposal to have the counting streamed live for those observers who may not be present in Guyana.

Singh has also undertaken to communicate with the COVID-19 task force to seek clearance to have the activity conducted.

Alexander added that the Chair is also likely to decide on the amount of time the entire process is slated to take.