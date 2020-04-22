Some reforms to think about

‘The consensual principle of democracy is in several ways the opposite to the majoritarian vision and emphasizes that the political institutions should encourage, in the extreme, mandate the inclusion of as many political per spectives as possible. Accordingly, democracy is improved in the consensual sense if it makes it easier for small groups to be represented in the political system and make their voices heard, and that require the national head of government to share power with other political actors and bodies. This also reflects the ideal that responsiveness is accomplished when each interest can have its own party represented. Consensual democracy therefore emphasizes proportional electoral laws making large party systems possible, having two (or more) legislative chambers, forming oversized multiparty cabinets, sepa rating national and sub-national political units (federalism), constitutional provisions of supermajorities, strong judicial review, among other attributes’ (Varieties of Democracies (V-Dem, 2017) ‘Comparisons and Contrasts with Other Measurement Projects’)