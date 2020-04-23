Johnson urges athletes to work on mental imagery

Mental skills coach of the West Indies Women’s team, Amanda Johnson, believes athletes should utilize their time at home to improve their mental health.

Johnson, who is also a sports psychology consultant at the Elite Development Performance Unit of the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago, explained that due to the novel coronavirus, athletes are now left pondering their daily tasks rather than going through their busy schedules.

“I would say as we are all aware, nearly all our sporting events and major competitions are put on a hold, the subsequent question is does this mean the lives of the athletes have been put on a hold? The simple answer to that is no! Training should not be stopped, but modified,” she stated.