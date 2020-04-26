Siblings in Sport: Travis and Troy Persaud

In the West Demerara Cricket Association, Mc Gill Super Stars has built a reputation of being one of the most competitive sides around and that is mainly because of brothers, Travis and Troy Persaud.

Travis, 22, and Troy, 20, were born to Sudesh Persaud or ‘Buj’ as he is popularly known, who is one of the founding members of the Mc Gill Super Stars 28 years ago and Selena Ramrattan who has also been actively involved in cricket but now functions as an executive on the WDCA board.

The siblings have broken the stereotype that sportsmen are unable to excel at both education and sports as they have been able to balance both. Their father, who is the captain and president of the club, instilled the importance of balancing education and sport into his sons.