A Venezuelan family of six, residing at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara is struggling to survive under the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown and are thankful for their kind neighbours.

Rebecca and her husband, Alex who have four daughters, sought refuge here four years ago to escape the country’s financial crisis.

The couple cannot speak English, which has been a major setback, but Alex managed to get part-time jobs, mainly as a porter or carpenter.