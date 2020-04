‘I took all precautions against COVID-19 but still ended up in emergency room battling for my life’

I took all the precautions to avoid contracting the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19), so even after I developed symptoms and was hospitalized for one night, I still hoped I did not have it.

My sister, Saudi made a few tries at the Jamaica Hospital in Queens, New York (NY) via telephone to obtain the results for my COVID-19 test.

She finally got through almost two weeks after my discharge and was told that I tested positive.