Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, who starred in celebrated movies such as “Bobby” and “Mera Naam Joker” made by the Bollywood film industry, died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said.

Kapoor, 67, the scion of a famed industry family, is survived by his wife and two children, and had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents,” the family said in a statement.

Kapoor’s death followed that on Wednesday of another Indian actor, Irrfan Khan, 54, who had roles in films such as “Life of Pi” and “Jurassic Park”, and had also suffered from cancer.

According to the BBC he was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing difficulties, his brother Randhir Kapoor told the Press Trust of India.

The actor’s family confirmed his death in a message saying his life had ended peacefully.

“The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

The family also appealed to his fans and friends to follow restrictions around gathering in public because of the lockdown over coronavirus and respect the laws that are in force.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for Kapoor from his fellow Bollywood actors and politicians on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan who worked in several hit films with Kapoor tweeted: “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as “multifaceted, endearing and lively” and “a powerhouse of talent”.

“I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise,” he tweeted.

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about his death: “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed.”

Kapoor himself was also prolific on Twitter, frequently commenting on controversial issues and sometimes getting into heated exchanges with people on the social media platform.

His last tweet was an appeal to people not to attack medical staff at the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus saying, “we have to win this war together”.