Trinidad: COVID-positive patients in hospital down to 3

(Trinidad Express) There are only three COVID-positive patients in hospital as of Sunday night.

Of the five being treated at the Couva Hospital over the weekend, two were released yesterday.

This is the update from the Health Ministry as at 10p.m. Sunday.

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 – 1940

Number of samples which have tested positive – 116

Number of deaths – 8

Number of persons discharged – 93

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

• Five additional persons have been discharged.

o Couva Hospital and Multi- training Facility- (2)

o Sangre Grande Centre ( Brooklyn) – (3)

Of the total number of positive cases, 52 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise:

– 49 positive cases from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together.

– 3 positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68 nationals.