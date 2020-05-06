Another car crashes into frequently hit Bagotstown fence

A mere two weeks after two friends lost their lives when they crashed into the median at Bagotstown before running into a resident’s fence, another car crashed into the same resident’s fence and that of his neighbour in the wee hours of yesterday. No one was hurt.

According to Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon, the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol and will be charged with DUI. The man, he said, was taken into police custody at the Providence Police Station before being released on self-bail. The driver told police that he was the only occupant of the car but eyewitnesses are claiming otherwise.

One resident told his newspaper that he estimates that about five persons were in the vehicle at the time of the incident while two others claim that they saw three females along with the driver emerge from the car after the accident.