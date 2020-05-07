Pandemic a blessing in disguise for local chess players – Hussain Would like to explore the possibility of face-mask tournament

Guyana Chess Federation’s (GCF) Tournament Director, Rashaad Hussain believes the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic could be a blessing in disguise for local chess players.

In an interview with this publication, Hussain explained that, like the rest of the world, chess activity has been devastated by the pandemic’s effects which include the postponement of several key tournaments in the GCF’s calendar for 2020.

One such tournament is the National Championships, which, he stated, has been “postponed until players are comfortable to play or until we find a way to incorporate social distancing in chess.”