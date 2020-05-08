UK repatriates 91 on humanitarian flight

Yesterday, a UK Government-chartered humanitarian flight repatriated 91 British Nationals, their dependents and other eligible persons to London.

British High Commissioner Greg Quinn and team were at the airport to wish those departing a safe flight and to thank them for their patience. A release today from the British High Commission said that the repatriation flight was approved by Guyana’s National Covid-19 Taskforce in response to an application made by the High Commission.

“We are grateful to the relevant Guyanese authorities, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation, and the New Timehri Handling Service Inc for their support in facilitating and arranging this flight. We would also like to thank the crew of the Air Europa aircraft who operated the flight”, the release said.