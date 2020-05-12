Stabroek News staff in solidarity with nurses

In keeping with a call by the Guyana Nursing Association (GNA), masked Stabroek News staff gathered in the compound of the newspaper’s headquarters on Robb Street at 5 this afternoon and clapped their hands for two minutes. Some staffers also held up signs of support.

The GNA had asked for ministries and other organisations and agencies to celebrate at 5:00pm today by doing one of the following: either sounding a siren, blowing a vehicle horn, ringing of a bell or clapping of hands.

Many nurses are on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.