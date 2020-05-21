Not wise to tour England at this time

West Indies legend, Sir Clive Lloyd is of the opinion it would not be wise for the Caribbean side to tour England with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic not yet under control.

Lloyd, who is currently in England, was speaking on the Barbados radio programme, Mason and Guests at the time and he was asked his point of view on the tour. He responded, “A lot depends on the safety, a lot of people are still dying here you know and I don’t think it would be wise if your health is at stake. You have to take all the precautions, you have to wait and see what the medical people are saying because it is obvious at the moment nothing is happening and…they say things are getting better but until that happens, I don’t think we can make any particular decision.”