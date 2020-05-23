Over 500 small businesses have registered for COVID-19 aid – Rajkumar

Over 500 businesses have already applied to benefit from COVID-19 relief grants from the Ministry of Business through the Small Business Bureau, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

DPI said that de facto Minister of Business, Haimraj Rajkumar also disclosed that a new agency has been set up to organise aid for small businesses and farmers.

The Coordinating Agency for Small Enterprises (CASE) was set up under the leadership of caretaker President David Granger and is aimed at supporting farmers and small business owners and employees.

“CASE, is comprised of agencies from the Ministry of Business and the Ministry of Agriculture and part of its responsibility is to develop measures to alleviate poverty, create employment, stimulate domestic production and consumption of locally produced goods,” Rajkumar told DPI.

With the life of this government coming to an end soon, the establishment of a new agency will raise eyebrows and questions about why another structure is needed to provide this assistance.

Rajkumar said that the coalition government is encouraging citizens to buy more locally produced products to support small businesses and to stimulate Guyana’s economy.

“We recognize that our small businesses, our farmers, their main activity is farming, agro-processing; producing, manufacturing … so we must boost their activity; produce more locally. Therefore, we are encouraging our citizens to buy more locally-produced items and in doing so you will indirectly support our local industry.”

The council of Ministers has approved the use of local products procured from small businesses, farmers and agro-processors for use by the Civil Defence Commission during their hamper relief distribution exercises, DPI added.

Rajkumar further noted that the amounts that will be allotted to businesses will depend on the nature and size of the business.

The grants are intended to serve as a stimulus for small businesses to stay afloat and can be used to offset expenses, pay staff, purchase supplies etc, DPI said. There has been no information on the size of the funds available and where it is being sourced from.

Application forms can be found on the Bureau’s website www.sbb.gov.gy or their Facebook Page ‘small business bureau Guyana’.