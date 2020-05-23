Less fuss, more value

For the first time in a long time this week I enjoyed a meal in a restaurant in the city where I live. It was both a satisfying and a slightly weird experience. I filled in a form to record my time, name, and number in the event there was an outbreak at the restaurant, and they needed to contact me.

Apart from aggressive testing, Germany’s effort to track and trace cases has been robust, all while trying help people maintain a relative amount of privacy. While I am trying to take all precautionary measures and I will admit it was scary socializing even at a distance, being out and treating myself was so good for my mental health.

I had missed watching the actions of others in social settings and more than that, I missed wearing going-out clothes. This is a new normal that I am getting accustomed to and there are certain aspects of it that I like.