Rose Hall makeup artist keeps eyes on the prize despite setbacks

‘Seven years ago, Afeena Aliyah Mootoo professionally entered the makeup industry after she was recommended by a friend to her first client. Having realised that being makeup is her passion, her goal now is to become a household name in the industry throughout Guyana.

The young woman quickly built her profile in the region and was work-ing on expanding her portfolio when COVID-19 put a halt on that dream. She was forced to close business although her sight remains set on her goal.

Speaking about her experience with her first client, Afeena, 25, of Lot 74 Section ‘A’, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, said, “Of course I was a little nervous, but this was just to be expected. When I was first approached and asked if this was something I was interested in doing, I honestly had a slight internal freak out because I didn’t think I was ready.”