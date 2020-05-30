Music saved my life – Delon Garraway

Dancehall artiste, Delon ‘Stiffy Stiff’ Garraway has dropped a creole Dancehall remix of British rappers Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush”. The song, which also features Headie One, debuted early this year, and gained popularity when it became part of a TikTok challenge. It is currently being aired on radio stations and played in buses and on CD pushcarts.

Delon, who grew up in the village of Crane, West Coast Demerara, said music has turned his life around as at one point he was caught up with bad influences and had it not been for music, he would have either been in prison or dead. Growing up, unlike the average boy who dreams of becoming a lawyer, a doctor, an engineer, or the president, he wanted to become a drug lord. “I know it’s crazy…,” he said, when he shared this but decided if he was going to be truthful, then there was no denying what he wanted to be.

Throughout his school life he was deemed one of the most troublesome boys, someone who was always up to some mischief or always rude. In fact, he had to have the last word in an argument.