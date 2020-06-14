NGO mobilises pandemic relief for E’quibo’s less fortunate

With many lives impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous Guyanese have since united to make lives easier for the less fortunate through donations of food hampers, medical supplies and other necessities. Abbigale Loncke is one of them. Loncke, the founder of the WeLead Caribbean non-governmental organisation as well as one of the executive members of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECC), has been one of the driving forces behind a number of humanitarian drives in Region Two with the assistance of several organisations, the business community and many individuals in and outside of Guyana.

With the restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the virus resulting in some being left without jobs and unable to sustain their families, Loncke and numerous other persons joined forces to provide families with necessities. An average of thirty communities along the Essequibo Coast have so far benefitted from the work done.