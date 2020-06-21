Tourism recovery after COVID-19

On certain occasions, I use the space in this column to deal with a pressing subject using the expertise of someone proficient in that field. Today, as we contemplate what Guyana will be like after COVID-19, the column presents the viewpoint of my wife, Annette Arjoon-Martins, knowledgeable in matters of travel and the environment in Guyana.

By Annette Arjoon-Martins

Guyana’s tourism product is largely dependent on international visitations so the international travel ban for COVID-19 has hit the industry really hard, virtually bringing that sector to a halt.

There are realities here facing us. Our major tourism attractions are mostly located in the deep hinterland, where road connectivity is not in place, and even in the limited locations where they exist they are always at the mercy of inclement weather. Only this week we are reading of the roadway to Lethem being cut off completely. The brave souls who would venture to set off anyway would have to endure harrowing potholed trails – not exactly conducive to enjoying the various attractions on offer