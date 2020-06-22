Decision by Court of Appeal in case brought by Eslyn David against GECOM over results

The Guyana Court of Appeal is ruling on the challenge by Eslyn David that has been mounted to prevent the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from using the results of the recount from the March 2nd elections to make a final declaration.

The court has been asked to decide on two main points of law—whether it has the jurisdiction to hear the case and whether the order issued by GECOM for the national recount of the votes granted the statutory body the power to decide on the credibility of the elections.