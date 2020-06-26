Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield says he has executed his constitutional duties.

In a rare statement, he was responding to a news item in today’s Stabroek News.

His statement follows:

OFFICE OF THE CHIEF ELECTION OFFICER

I have executed my Constitutional Duties as the Chief Election Officer

26 June 2020, GEORGETOWN – I have noted the contents of an article published in the Friday, June 26, 2020 edition of the Stabroek News under the caption, “Lowenfield report seen as clear act of insubordination.”

The source who articulated that position seem to have only read the Constitution in part conveniently and failed to recognize the sections that dictates the functions of the Chief Election Officer. While the Commission makes certain policy decisions and provides guidance to the Chief Election Officer for implementation by the Secretariat, I have to execute my duties as a Constitutional Officer, particularly in the conduct of Elections.

The contents of the Stabroek News article suggests that the CEO must only act as the Commission instructs and flout the Constitutional requirements. At all times, I have acted in conformity with the laws and therefore my action cannot be ‘seen as clear act of insubordination’ as arcticulated in the ill informed Stabroek News article.

***

Keith Lowenfield Chief Election Officer

