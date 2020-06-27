Trinidad suffers storm damage

(Trinidad Express) Heavy rainfall, accompanied by high speed wind, toppled trees and caused flash flooding in parts of Trinidad on Saturday morning.

At daybreak strong winds uprooted a tree at the Queens Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain covering part of the roadway.



The branches covered a vehicle parked at the roadside. No one was injured.

Another vehicle was damaged in Aripo, when a tree fell across the roadway.

There were reports of flash flooding in parts of Manzanilla, Port-of-Spain and in east Trinidad.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office issued an adverse weather alert at yellow level this morning.

The Met Office stated, “A low level trough with favourable upper level conditions is currently over the area and resulting in occasional thunderstorms which have been accompanied by wind gusts in excess of 75 km/h.”



The Met Office stated that Trinidad and Tobago will be partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy conditions with occasional showers throughout the day.

It warned of street flooding and gusty winds.