Let’s gather around the table

It’s a frustrating and emotional time in Guyana isn’t it? The past couple of weeks have been especially exasperating. Some folks are elated, some are battle-weary and others emotionally drained. There is anger, disappointment, pain, and hope; the hope that we are better, can be better and do better. Many are likely to be functioning on adrenaline alone. Generally speaking, the weekend is a time that we all look for a little respite, rest and relaxation. We stop to heal and rejuvenate in preparation for the week ahead, and food plays an integral role in our weekend activities. This weekend will find many people eating for comfort, for nourishment, and hopefully for the celebration of life itself.

Whatever the reason for eating, do not eat alone. Gather your family, gather your friends, gather your loved ones, and yes, gather your neighbours and strangers too, regardless of their race, colour, creed or political persuasion. Gather them all, cook, share, and eat. When we gather together for a meal, to break bread, we fit so comfortably side by side. With mouths full, eyes smiling and tummies delighting, we are quiet, long enough to shut out noises of disruption and division.